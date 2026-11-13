Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has resigned amid questions over his eligibility to hold office due to his education documents. The son of former Indonesian President Joko Widodo submitted his resignation to the leadership of the People's Consultative Congress, Taipei Times reports.

The president's decision

Raka offered to resign during a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday, explaining that he wanted to avoid a prolonged political dispute. The following day, he personally handed his resignation letter to the president.

Prabowo said he accepted the resignation “with a heavy heart” and called the move a display of courage, responsibility and statesmanship. According to him, Raka decided to resign in the interests of the state and the people of Indonesia.

The president also noted the vice president's work during two years in office. In particular, Raka visited 35 provinces, 149 regencies and cities, where he inspected 303 government projects.

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Court rulings and replacement procedure

Last month, Indonesia's Constitutional Court and Supreme Court ruled that Raka's documents on education obtained abroad did not meet the requirements for participating in elections. A presidential or vice-presidential candidate in Indonesia must complete high school or obtain an equivalent education. Because Raka studied abroad, he was required to provide confirmation that his qualification corresponded to an Indonesian high school diploma.

On Wednesday, 120 lawmakers from eight political parties submitted a petition to the House leadership, launching a parliamentary procedure that could have led to the vice president's impeachment.

Under Indonesia's constitution, a vice-presidential vacancy does not mean new elections will be held. The post will remain vacant until the People's Consultative Congress elects a replacement from two candidates nominated by the president within 60 days.

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