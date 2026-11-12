Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has submitted his resignation to the country’s People’s Consultative Assembly. ABC News reports, citing Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani.

According to Muzani, the Assembly will consider the application within up to 60 days. At the same time, the upper house of parliament will oversee the procedure for approving the resignation and selecting a new vice president.

Court rulings on education

The 39-year-old Rakabuming Raka, the son of former President Joko Widodo, had faced calls to resign for several weeks over questions concerning his educational documents. In October, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court concluded that there was no convincing evidence that he possessed the secondary school certificate required to run for office under Indonesian law.

Later, the Supreme Court invalidated the certificate of secondary education equivalency he had obtained. The applicants in the Constitutional Court case argued that before the election, Rakabuming Raka submitted documents that officials should not have accepted. According to them, this was not a document confirming completion of studies, but a confirmation letter from Indonesia’s Ministry of Education, issued on the basis of a study certificate and an academic transcript from UTS College in Sydney, previously known as UTS Insearch.

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Petition and political tensions

The resignation was submitted several hours before a scheduled House of Representatives hearing on a petition to impeach the vice president, signed by more than 120 politicians.

After meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday, Rakabuming Raka said that he respected public criticism and feedback and did not want the situation to turn into a prolonged political dispute.

The resignation comes amid deepening differences between President Prabowo and Joko Widodo, often referred to as Jokowi. Widodo supported Prabowo by agreeing to nominate his son alongside his former political rival. Last week, former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo and several senior police officials were detained over allegations of wiretapping the president and others. The investigation into these claims is ongoing.

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