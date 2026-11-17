US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the United States should rebuild its own industry and reduce its dependence on supply chains controlled by China, rather than resorting to military escalation in relations with Beijing. He said this in an interview with Fox News, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Vance, a tough policy toward China is not about threatening war, but about the reindustrialization of the United States. He argued that Washington's previous economic and industrial policies had given China significant influence over American supply chains, including in food, medicine, and technology.

Economic independence

Vance said that President Donald Trump's strategy combines diplomatic engagement with expanding domestic production and strengthening US economic independence. He also defended Trump's relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that the Chinese leader respects the US president because he considers him a tough and smart politician.

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The vice president added that Trump's policy toward China is intended to give Americans greater control over what they produce and use. He called this approach successful.

Risks of circumventing export restrictions

Vance separately acknowledged the risk that advanced US semiconductor manufacturing technologies and Nvidia chips could reach China through third countries, circumventing US export restrictions. He said that US authorities should monitor such schemes.

According to him, some companies establish operations through third countries to conceal ties with China and circumvent export controls. Commenting on reports about businesswoman Alice Huang, whom some media outlets called a possible Chinese intelligence agent, Vance said that neither he nor Trump knows whether she was a spy.

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