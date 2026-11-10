In the United States, Vice President J.D. Vance said that the war in Iran was the reason for the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections. According to CNBC, potential contenders for the Republican presidential nomination are already publicly arguing over responsibility for the electoral setback and the future of the MAGA movement.

In a post on X, Vance said that voters who supported the Donald Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 declined to vote for Republicans in 2026 because of Iran. At the same time, a CNBC poll showed that 34% of House voters named the war as the decisive factor in their vote. The cost of living was named as a factor by 49% of respondents, while government corruption was cited by 55%.

Trump did not acknowledge the need to change course

President Donald Trump said that military operations against Iran were effectively over in military terms, but that the United States was ready to resume strikes. He also insisted that the decision to attack Iran had been correct. The president said he did not dispute Vance's assessment, but pointed to Republican results in Ohio, where Democrats won two key races.

After the elections, Trump replaced White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller and backed Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters, despite demands from some party members to explain the reasons for the defeat. Trump also questioned the legitimacy of the voting results, suggesting without evidence that voting machines may have influenced them.

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Different explanations for the defeat

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, defended the decisions on Iran. He said that doing the right thing is not always popular. Rubio denied plans to run for president in 2028 and largely did not take part in the election campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the midterm results almost an “extinction-level event” for Republicans. According to him, the party failed to deliver on its promises in Washington and continued to focus on cultural disputes that no longer resonate with voters. Senator Ted Cruz blamed Trump's tariffs and the prolonged war in Iran for the result.

Differences are also visible among voters who supported Republican candidates for the House of Representatives. According to the CNBC poll, about two-thirds of such voters under 30 approved of Trump's performance, compared with nearly nine out of 10 voters aged 65 and older. Younger Republican supporters were also more skeptical about the war in Iran and U.S. support for Israel.

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