In Nyon, Switzerland, the draw for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals and semi-finals was held on Friday. According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, quarter-final 1 paired Spain with France, while quarter-final 2 paired Norway with England. In quarter-final 3, the Netherlands will play Portugal, while in quarter-final 4 Belgium will face Germany.

Semi-final pairings

Semi-final A will be played between the winners of quarter-finals 3 and 1, namely the Netherlands — Portugal and Spain — France ties. In semi-final B, the winners of quarter-finals 4 and 2 will play: Belgium — Germany and Norway — England.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match schedule

The first quarter-final matches were scheduled for March 25–27, and the second matches for March 28–30. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 9–10. The third-place match is scheduled for June 13, and the final is to take place on the same day.

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