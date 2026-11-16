Authorities in the Malaysian state of Johor have reported several suspicious social media accounts to the police and Malaysia’s communications regulator. According to the state’s chief minister, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, these pages circulated claims about development projects and public infrastructure, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Similar posts without followers

Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that many of these accounts had no followers and that their posts used similar wording. The posts referred to alleged projects worth hundreds of millions of Malaysian ringgit and companies whose names the Johor leader described as strange and questionable.

In screenshots released by him, there were Threads accounts with no followers that complained about the condition of public facilities in Johor. At the same time, they linked these facilities to alleged projects in the state worth between 111 million and 888 million ringgit.

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Review of possible coordinated activity

The official said that law enforcement agencies and the regulator had been asked to examine the accounts, the content they shared, and the possibility of coordinated activity. He stressed that he was open to criticism and complaints from state residents, but called the use of fake accounts to fabricate stories or spread false information unacceptable.

Johor has experienced active development in recent years, including due to investments in data centres and the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone. State authorities have also faced criticism over whether infrastructure can keep pace with the influx of investment.

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