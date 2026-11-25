A powerful storm expected in the Gaza Strip in the coming days could endanger the lives of 1.76 million displaced Palestinians living in tents. This was reported by Anadolu Agency on November 25, citing Gaza's Government Media Office.

Risk of flooding and cold

The office's director, Ismail al-Thawabta, spoke of a threat of a humanitarian catastrophe and accused the international community of inaction in the face of danger to families.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal warned that heavy rains could flood tents sheltering thousands of families. According to him, strong winds will also pose an additional threat to people living in unstable conditions. Some people, he said, have found shelter in buildings at risk of collapse.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call for urgent assistance

Basal said that due to falling temperatures and the lack of means to heat tents, thousands of children could die from exposure to cold. He called for urgent assistance to people at greatest risk, including the sick and elderly.

According to Gaza's Government Media Office, a storm on November 6 flooded 70,000 tents. The statement also noted that many displaced families still live in worn-out tents that provide little protection from rain and cold.

Read us on