In Caracas, Venezuela’s government and the delegation of the opposition National Assembly elected in 2015 concluded the third round of negotiations on the national transition. The sides agreed to review administrative procedures related to the political disqualifications of opposition leaders and to establish a joint commission to release Venezuelan gold reserves frozen at the Bank of England.

Review of political restrictions

According to Anadolu Agency, the joint statement was signed by Jorge Rodríguez, speaker of the pro-government parliament, and Dinorah Figuera, head of the delegation of the 2015 National Assembly. The delegations agreed to consider the Organic Law on the Office of the Comptroller General, including administrative procedures concerning the political disqualifications of opposition leaders.

Among the best-known politicians subject to an administrative ban on running for public office is opposition leader María Corina Machado.

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Gold reserves and selection of judges

The sides also agreed to form a joint commission that will coordinate work with British institutions to release Venezuelan gold reserves frozen at the Bank of England.

The third cycle of dialogue began a week before its conclusion in Caracas and included six working sessions, including two plenary meetings and 15 technical meetings across four working groups. Rodríguez said that on October 22, the National Assembly will swear in members of the committee for nominating candidates to Venezuela’s Supreme Court. The committee will include 12 civil society representatives and 11 lawmakers, who are to select principal and alternate judges.

After the conclusion of the plenary cycle, both delegations confirmed their intention to retain the technical working groups to work on institutional guarantees ahead of future electoral stages.

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