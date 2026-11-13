In Pakistan, the authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province instructed relevant agencies to complete preparations in advance for winter emergencies in eight districts classified as very high risk. As The Express Tribune reports, winter threats were assessed in all 37 districts of the province.

Preparations for snowfall

Winter preparedness for 2026–2027 was discussed at a meeting of the Relief Department. It was chaired by Samar Haroon Bilour, the governor's adviser on information, public relations, relief, rehabilitation and settlement.

She instructed officials to pay particular attention to districts prone to snowfall, including Upper Chitral, Upper Kohistan, Upper Dir, Shangla, Mansehra and Swat. Agencies must ensure the availability of machinery, fuel and trained operators to restore roads in remote valleys and snow-covered areas.

Officials were also ordered to identify in advance roads that may be blocked in winter, alternative routes and isolated settlements. Relief supplies, their compliance with district needs, as well as cargo transportation and distribution logistics, must be checked separately.

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Work of rescue services

Bilour instructed officials to assess district funding needs for providing relief and to remove financial constraints as a priority. The issue of funding for the Relief Department is planned to be submitted for consideration by the Finance Department and the governor.

During relief operations, priority should be given to homeless, low-income and vulnerable people, including women, children, elderly people and persons with disabilities. Rescue teams, transport and equipment must operate around the clock in the event of terrorist threats, road accidents and other emergencies.

The adviser also called for stronger coordination between Rescue 1122, district administrations, police and the health department. She instructed them to keep district and provincial emergency operations centers operational, promptly disseminate information, and provide weather warnings, safe locations and evacuation options at tourist sites.

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