Authorities in Sudan’s Blue Nile state said the army retains the initiative and is working to restore security in the south of the state. This came after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced control over five areas.

Statement by state authorities

State government spokesperson Seif al-Nasr Min Allah Mahmoud said local authorities are monitoring developments in the security situation and military operations in southern Blue Nile. According to him, residents’ concerns are understandable, but the situation on the ground does not match the picture being spread on social media.

“The armed forces still retain the initiative and are on the front lines so that security can be restored,” Mahmoud said, as reported by Anadolu Agency. He called on residents to remain calm and support the army. Mahmoud also accused the RSF of spreading panic, rumors and false information, including claims that their forces were approaching the state capital, Damazin.

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Claims by the sides about the fighting

The RSF said they had captured the areas of Khor Mak, Siti-10, Siti-11, Sinja-Nabag and the village of Al-Taka. These areas are located within 80 kilometers of Damazin. The army did not immediately comment on the claim.

Earlier, local authorities in Geissan said that events in Siti-12 were part of battlefield maneuvers rather than a defeat for government forces. The RSF had claimed the previous day that they had taken control of Siti-12 and the Dereng area. On the same day, the army announced an operation in Dereng during which it allegedly destroyed 28 RSF combat vehicles and captured another 18.

Fighting in Blue Nile state has intensified in recent days amid attacks by the RSF and their allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North. The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since 2023; according to the agency, it has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced about 13 million people.

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