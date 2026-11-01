The government of Katsina State in Nigeria said that the violence in Yankara, Faskari Local Government Area, was not connected to Governor Dikko Radda’s campaign rally. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, two vehicles were reportedly burned during the incident, and several people were injured.

State government’s version

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the governor’s chief press secretary, said the dispute arose between participants in a Maulud religious procession and security personnel over designated routes. According to him, this caused disorder on a street in Yankara.

Mohammed stressed that the incident was unrelated to the Tinubu–Dikko campaign rally in Faskari. He also said that the governor safely passed through Yankara on his way to Faskari, where he visited the district head’s palace, inspected renovation work at local administration buildings, and took part in the rally.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of damaged vehicles

The newspaper LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that suspected thugs burned two vehicles, including a vehicle belonging to the Musa Adamu Network political group. Injuries and damaged shops were also reported.

Nura Yandaiki, chairman of the group’s caucus, told the outlet that he was travelling to the governor’s rally with 11 other members of the organization when the violence began. According to him, those on the trip were not injured, but their vehicle was destroyed. An unnamed local government official told LEADERSHIP that security personnel later restored order. The state government called on security agencies to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

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