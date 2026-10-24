The authorities of Pakistan’s Sindh province have asked the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Intelligence Bureau, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and the Sindh Rangers to nominate representatives for a joint investigation team in the case of the murder of 25-year-old businessman Mir Raza Ali. This was reported by Dawn.

Ali went missing on July 28 after leaving his home in the PECHS area. The following day, his body with a gunshot wound was found in bushes in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar area.

Nominations must be submitted within seven days

Letters dated October 23 were sent by the Sindh Home Department to the four bodies. Each was asked to nominate a senior officer of no lower than BS-18 rank within seven days so that the joint investigation team could begin its work.

A one-member commission headed by Sindh High Court judge Omar Sial recommended the creation of such a group in a 62-page report submitted to the government on October 15. On the commission’s recommendation, it is to be headed by Irfan Baloch, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the West District.

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The group was proposed to include representatives of the ISI, the Intelligence Bureau, the Sindh Rangers and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. The latter agency was separately asked to provide a digital forensics specialist, as the investigation involves the analysis of mobile phones, an Apple Watch, iCloud, social media and records from the Binance cryptocurrency platform.

Recommendations concerning police officers and a medical expert

The provincial government also asked the Inspector General of Sindh Police to take action against police officers regarding whom the commission raised concerns of negligence. The report states that the investigation failed to fulfill its basic duty of establishing the truth, and the possibility that circumstances were concealed at the initial stage cannot be definitively ruled out.

The commission cited the “criminal negligence” of Ferozabad police station chief Adil Afzal and the case’s first investigator, Sub-Inspector Shabbir Leghari. Regarding Leghari, it recommended disciplinary proceedings and suspension.

Under a decision by a Sindh government subcommittee, medico-legal expert Osama Sheikh is to be suspended and held disciplinarily accountable. The commission noted that the findings of his initial forensic examination were later found to be incorrect after a second autopsy. A separate committee will also examine the actions of police officers mentioned in the report, including Inspector Ghaus’s role in burning the crime scene.

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