Authorities in Taipei, Taiwan, defended the demand to remove stickers supporting Democratic Progressive Party legislator and Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen from a public notice board at the Wellspring Theater. As Taipei Times reports, the dispute arose over a municipal theater used by the Our Theatre troupe for its production Louder!.

The theater troupe's position

The troupe from Chiayi City said it contacted Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tsai Shih-ping after the venue administration asked for the stickers to be removed. According to Our Theatre, the commissioner expressed concern in an effort to protect the group from political controversy.

Our Theatre considers the notice board a free space where visitors can exchange views and said it respects every audience member's right to express their position.

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Puma Shen called the situation a repeat of an earlier dispute in which street vendors were asked not to display political messages or slogans. According to him, the principle of administrative neutrality applies to civil servants and public venues, but not to vendors or theater groups.

City authorities' arguments

Tsai Shih-ping said city rules prohibit partisan messages at municipally owned venues. He stressed that administrative neutrality applies not only to civil servants, but also to public venues and the organizations using them, so that cultural spaces remain clean and professional.

According to the official, the department would have responded in the same way to stickers supporting Taipei Mayor Chang Wan-an of the Kuomintang. Tsai also said that Taipei's municipal venues have followed the same neutrality rules for many years.

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