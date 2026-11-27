In Spain’s Valencia, the regional authorities, which since 2023 have been formed by the centre-right People’s Party with the support of the far-right Vox party, have continued to ease some climate and urban planning rules after the devastating flood in October 2024. As Politico reports, the region is seen as an example of what these parties’ climate policies could look like at the national level.

The flood on 29 October 2024 was one of the deadliest in Spain’s modern history, killing 229 people. Following the disaster, decisions by the regional government on land use, environmental regulation and adaptation to extreme weather events came under increased scrutiny.

Changes before and after the flood

Under regional president Carlos Mazón, the administration began scrapping plans to create a regional emergency response unit, weakened key provisions of the climate law and abolished emissions taxes. It also dismantled a newly created climate change monitoring body and relaxed rules for development on flood-prone coasts and protected agricultural land.

After Mazón’s resignation, his successor Juanfran Pérez Llorca promised to rebuild the region and better prepare it for future natural disasters. At the same time, the government pushed legislative changes allowing construction closer to the coast. Among the new proposals is the construction of more than 1,200 homes on agricultural land that critics believe is important for absorbing water during heavy rainfall.

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Raúl Mérida, who is responsible for the region’s recovery, said that 98% of damaged infrastructure had already been rebuilt. However, he acknowledged that emergency contracts allowed roads and bridges to be restored to their previous condition rather than upgraded to provide better flood protection.

Climate policy ahead of elections

People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo promised ahead of the elections to abolish what he considers unrealistic deadlines for achieving climate goals. He advocates a slower and more pragmatic pace of decarbonisation. Vox, for its part, promises to dismantle Brussels’ climate requirements, abolish low-emission zones and revise restrictions on internal combustion engine vehicles and CO₂ emissions.

According to a September poll by Politico and PF Global, 60% of respondents in Spain named climate change as the most important or one of the most important issues of the present day. At the same time, 49.2% believe that energy and environmental policy diverts resources from other urgent issues, including the cost of living, healthcare and housing. Another 50.3% of respondents said Spain should fight climate change, but not more actively than other countries.

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