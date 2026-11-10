In Montreal, Canada, CF Montreal football club owner Joey Saputo announced that his family is beginning a structured process to sell the team, which competes in Major League Soccer. The Guardian reports.

During a press conference, Saputo said the decision was not dictated by an urgent need or circumstances, but was the result of a considered assessment of the club’s situation and prospects. He stressed that he would like to find a buyer who shares a commitment to Montreal and would keep the team in the city for many years.

A club relocation was not ruled out

At the same time, Saputo did not rule out the possibility of selling to a buyer who would want to relocate the club. He said he is not prepared to sell the team at a lower price solely to ensure that it remains in Montreal. The owner noted that the new leader must be able to maintain the club at an appropriate level and invest in players.

Saputo added that a relocation could happen if an appropriate offer is received and such an option aligns with MLS’s position. He also said that the family will continue to run the club until a buyer is found.

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The sale will be coordinated with MLS

The sale process will be carried out in coordination with MLS and investment bankers retained by the club. Saputo did not disclose either an expected price or a timeline for finding a buyer. According to Forbes, CF Montreal was valued at $435 million in June 2025, the second-lowest figure among MLS clubs.

For comparison, in January the Ilig family sold a 71% stake in Sporting Kansas City at a club valuation of $700 million. In May, the Haslam family sold a 37% stake in Columbus Crew at a valuation of $900 million. CF Montreal owns Stade Saputo, which opened in 2008 and was expanded in 2012, when the team began competing in MLS.

Saputo founded the club in late 1992 under the name Montreal Impact. In 2014, a consortium led by him acquired a controlling stake in Italian club Bologna, of which he remains president.

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