Aiyawatt "Top" Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of English football club Leicester City, said that the club is no longer for sale. He ended the process of seeking a new investor or change of ownership because negotiations did not result in a deal, BBC Sport reports.

The search for an investor has ended

In an open letter to supporters, Srivaddhanaprabha said the club had explored whether new investment or a change of ownership could be the right solution for Leicester City. According to him, no agreement could be reached, so the process was concluded in order to focus on the work needed for the club's further development.

According to BBC Sport, Leicester was put on the market in the summer after two consecutive relegations: the team left the Premier League, then the Championship, and ended up in England's third-tier division, League One. US investment bank Citigroup prepared a presentation for potential buyers in which the club's asking price exceeded £200 million.

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Finances and management changes

The Srivaddhanaprabha family has owned Leicester City through the Thai duty-free business King Power for 16 years. The company bought the club in 2010 for £35 million. During this period, Leicester won the Premier League in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

According to the owner, the club's financial position through King Power remains protected, but Leicester needs to work on a more sustainable financial model. Last season, the team had points deducted for breaching spending rules. Srivaddhanaprabha also confirmed that chief executive Kevin Davis will leave his post in December. He had held the position since March.

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