In the United Kingdom, U.S. investment company Gordon Brothers has agreed to release £21 million to temporarily replenish stock at the discount chain Poundland, which is seeking a buyer. As The Guardian reports, the funds are intended to support deliveries of goods to stores in the pre-Christmas period and give the company more time for rescue talks.

Emergency shelf replenishment

Over the weekend, around 16 million food items were sent to 600 Poundland stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The chain’s management called the emergency stock-replenishment operation “Operation Gloria,” after Gloria Gaynor’s song I Will Survive.

In a video released by Poundland on social media, pallets of Yorkshire Tea and Pot Noodle instant noodles were shown being transported from warehouses to stores.

Gordon Brothers released £21 million of the £50 million that, according to The Guardian, the investment company had been accused of failing to provide to support the business. At the same time, the firm denies freezing any funds available to Poundland and points to loans provided to the chain.

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Sale negotiations

At the end of October, Poundland filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, putting the future of 12,000 employees and around 2,000 suppliers at risk. Last week, the High Court extended the company’s legal protection from creditors until November 26 so that it could find a buyer.

Poundland said it is discussing a deal with three potential buyers. Northern Ireland’s Martin Property Group is considered the preferred bidder, but talks have slowed over the terms for repaying a Gordon Brothers loan.

Members of Parliament criticised the investment company over almost £20 million it received in interest and various fees after acquiring Poundland from Poland’s Pepco group for the symbolic sum of £1. Gordon Brothers denies the allegations against it and says it saved the company from collapse.

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