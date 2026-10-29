Craig Winder, the owner of the Australian website Victoria Crime News, has admitted that content for the outlet, which covers crime in the state of Victoria, is produced by workers from the Philippines and that its claimed team of local reporters does not exist. ABC News reports.

The website states that since February 2026, more than 250 articles have been produced by a team of four specialist crime journalists. However, Winder told reporters that he hires writers in the Philippines and that the texts are published under the names of fictional reporters with Australian names. He agreed that using fake biographies was “a little misleading”.

Errors and generated images

ABC News Verify found significant factual errors in Victoria Crime News publications, as well as signs that material previously published by other media outlets, including ABC News and The Age, had been reworked. Some texts are accompanied by images created using artificial intelligence or photographs unrelated to the articles’ topics.

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In particular, in an article about an arson attack on a shop in Melbourne’s Deer Park district, the website used a generated image that bore little resemblance to the establishment’s actual frontage. In an article about the unsolved murder of Cade Hall, the outlet wrote that he was last seen in 2014. Victoria Police, however, says the man was last seen in 2002, when his body with gunshot wounds was found in woodland near Kalorama.

The website was recommended by chatbots

Another Victoria Crime News article incorrectly described Shannon McCormack, who was beaten to death in Melbourne’s central business district in 2002, as a woman who disappeared in the early 2000s. Winder said he was unaware of the inaccuracies, promised to discuss them with the team in the Philippines and correct the errors. He also said he had no intention of appropriating journalists’ work.

Momoko Fujita, a senior lecturer at the University of Canberra, called the website an example of so-called “pink slime” journalism — outlets that imitate news media and publish AI-enhanced content to influence audiences or make a profit. According to ABC News Verify, Google’s Gemini and X’s Grok chatbots recommended Victoria Crime News as a reliable source of information. Until 2019, the site’s domain was used by Victoria Police for official announcements, and Winder later acquired it.

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