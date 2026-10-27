In Balingup, Western Australia, the owner of a missing Irish wolfhound, Bundy, Westin Ruyter, said that after posting a 10,000-dollar reward on Facebook for the dog's return, he received messages from suspected scammers. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Shortly after the post was published, a person wrote to the man claiming to have found Bundy and offered to meet near a general store in Balingup. The town is located about 240 kilometres south of Perth. According to Ruyter, the message initially gave him hope, but no one came to the meeting.

The owner suspected AI generation

When Ruyter asked for additional confirmation that the dog had indeed been found, the interlocutor sent an image of Bundy in a cage. The owner believes the photo was created using artificial intelligence: it used the same picture of the dog that he had previously posted on Facebook, but with a cage added. Ruyter also noted the unnatural appearance of the bowl and blurring in front of the animal's muzzle. After that, the sender stopped responding.

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Regulator warning

Australia's ACCC National Anti-Scam Centre said it was aware of schemes targeting people searching for missing pets. According to the centre, criminals may use AI-generated images as alleged proof that the animal is in their possession and demand money, gift cards or cryptocurrency for its return.

Edith Cowan University cybersecurity professor Paul Haskell-Dowland said that scammers are increasingly tailoring their schemes more precisely by searching for sensitive information in local online communities. He advised people to be more careful about the information they publish online, even when trying to find a missing animal.

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