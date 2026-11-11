Poundland owner accused of siphoning off millions — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, MPs have accused Gordon Brothers, the owner of the Poundland discount store chain, of siphoning off millions of pounds while the business was on the brink of collapse. Poundland’s management will ask the High Court to extend by two weeks its legal protection from creditors’ claims, The Guardian reports.

Poundland has 600 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland and employs 12,000 people. Two weeks ago, the company filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators. Its current protection from creditors’ claims expires on Thursday morning, so the chain’s directors are seeking another 10 working days to find a solution.

Statements by the parliamentary committee

Liam Byrne, chair of the House of Commons Business Committee, said that after nearly two hours of closed-door testimony from Gordon Brothers’ European chief, Mark Newton-Jones, he was concerned about possible risks to thousands of jobs. According to Byrne, millions of pounds were taken out of Poundland over 17 months while the company was in an extremely unstable position.

Byrne also said there were signs that the chain’s access to its own funds had been restricted in the period before Christmas, which should be one of the busiest times for trade. He added that Gordon Brothers had refused to state that preserving jobs was a priority over its own financial gain.

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Negotiations to rescue the chain

According to the publication, Gordon Brothers supports extending the protection from creditors and has provided Poundland with another £10 million to buy goods and continue operating. Without such protection, the company would probably have to enter administration; consultants Alix Partners have already been selected for the process.

Sources claim that Poundland’s sales are rising year on year, but its cash reserves will last only a short time. Gordon Brothers is negotiating with three potential buyers for the entire chain, but has said that selling off inventory and some stores to competitors could bring in more money.

Gordon Brothers acquired Poundland from Pepco in June 2025 for a nominal £1. Reportedly, potential offers are below the £30 million shareholder debt linked to the purchase of the chain. Pepco still holds £7.5 million of this debt and is prepared to wait for repayment, hoping the business will be preserved.

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