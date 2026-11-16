Trump Media bondholders may demand $1 billion — Channel NewsAsia

In the United States, holders of Trump Media & Technology Group convertible bonds may demand a $1 billion cash repayment from the company on November 30. According to Channel NewsAsia, which published a Reuters report, this increases pressure on the parent company of the Truth Social platform: its shares are trading near a record low.

Terms of the convertible debt

Trump Media issued $1 billion in convertible bonds in May 2025. Their maturity date is in 2028, but corporate documents provide holders with the right to demand a cash payment on November 30.

The bonds can be converted into shares at $34.72 per share, significantly above the market price at the time. In the latest trading session, Trump Media shares fell 9.5% to $4.20. Earlier this month, they reached a record low of $3.80 and have lost more than two-thirds of their value since the beginning of the year.

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Assets and potential payments

As of September 30, Trump Media's total assets exceeded $2.47 billion. About 55% of this amount, or approximately $1.36 billion, consisted of digital assets. The company holds two such assets: bitcoin and cronos, the native token of the Crypto.com platform.

A significant share of digital assets could complicate a cash payment if cryptocurrency prices remain under pressure. Bitcoin was priced at $64,505.20, nearly 50% below its October peak, while cronos has fallen 52.4% since the beginning of the year, according to CoinGecko data.

In its quarterly report, Trump Media said it could finance the payment with cash, asset sales, revenue, a new share issuance, or debt obligations. The company also allows for refinancing through a new credit line. It called settlement in shares impractical because of the substantial difference between the market share price and the conversion price, unless the bond terms explicitly require such an option.

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