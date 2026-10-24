In Australia, the owner of two dogs that attacked a 37-year-old man in a park area of Chermside in northern Brisbane could face harsher penalties under Queensland state legislation. Following the attack on October 16, the man was taken to hospital with severe arm injuries, ABC News reports.

Penalties under state law

Brisbane City Council said that the severity of the incident requires the application of provisions of the state’s cat and dog keeping law, rather than municipal rules alone. Under this law, the animals’ owner could face a maximum fine of 120,890 Australian dollars or up to two years in prison. The maximum fine available to the city council is 51,810 Australian dollars.

Police captured the dogs after the attack. Law enforcement officers are also checking whether the incident is connected to the death of a 48-year-old man whose body was found in the same area two days later. The circumstances of his death are being established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No decision on the dogs has been made yet

The city council revoked a destruction order for the dogs issued last weekend on Wednesday. Instead, it issued a proposal to declare the animals dangerous; the dogs are being kept in a secure location. They had not previously been declared dangerous and were registered at an address nearby.

The owner has two weeks to respond to the council’s proposal. After considering the response, the council will determine the dogs’ further fate, and the decision may be appealed to the Queensland Administrative Tribunal. No charges have been filed in the case so far, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Read us on