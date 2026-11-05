In Australia, Rosemary Gamble, who was running the children's entertainment company Taz-Zorb at the time of the tragedy, has given evidence in open court for the first time at the coronial inquest into the deaths of children at Hillcrest Primary School. She joined the hearing via video link at the Paranaple Centre in Devonport, ABC News Australia reports.

On December 16, 2021, a dust devil lifted the inflatable bouncy castle on which pupils were playing and carried it across the school field. Zane Mellor, Peter Dodt, Jalaila Jane-Marie Jones, Addison Stewart, Jai Sheien and Chace Harrison were killed. Three more of their classmates sustained serious injuries.

Testimony of the Taz-Zorb director

Taz-Zorb provided the school with the inflatable bouncy castle and zorb balls for the Big Day In event marking the end of the school year. Gamble said she founded the business in 2012 without any previous experience working with inflatable attractions.

She said that in 2015 she bought the bouncy castle from East Inflatables. Gamble believed it was an Australian company because it had a warehouse in Sydney, although the company is based in China. She also said the seller claimed it complied with Australian standards and that the safety of the attractions was important to her.

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Four anchors instead of eight

During the hearing, it was established that on the day of the tragedy the bouncy castle was secured with four anchors: they were either pulled from the ground or failed when the structure was lifted by the dust devil. Gamble said she received only four stakes with the bouncy castle, although the structure had eight attachment points, and no instructions were included.

She found a very brief guide on the seller's website and, before the tragedy, considered four stakes sufficient. At the same time, Gamble noted that she sometimes used more anchors in soft ground or windy weather. The bouncy castle itself carried a warning not to use it in winds exceeding approximately 35 km/h, but her company had a rule not to operate the attraction in winds stronger than 25 km/h.

Gamble had previously faced a criminal charge of failing to meet a workplace health and safety duty. In June 2025, magistrate Robert Webster found her not guilty. The hearing will resume in February after a break.

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