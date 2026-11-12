The Royal Navy has signed a multi-million-pound agreement with British defence company Arondite to deploy artificial intelligence software in UK Commando Force units — the Royal Marines commandos. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Arondite’s software is intended to combine the sensors, autonomous platforms and data streams of UK Commando Force into a single combat system. The UK Ministry of Defence said this should accelerate decision-making and planning, as well as increase the units’ operational readiness in complex conditions.

Cobalt platform for commandos

The Cobalt mission orchestration platform is also expected to provide coordination between UK Commando Force, other British military units and the forces of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) member countries. It is intended to enable the rapid integration of new technical assets and AI capabilities.

UK Chief of the Defence Staff Richard Knighton announced the partnership between the Royal Navy and Arondite aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales during the Atlantic Future Forum conference. According to him, Cobalt will bring together sensors, autonomous platforms and data so that commandos can make decisions faster.

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Investment in Norway

Separately, Arondite announced the opening of its first international office in Oslo. The company plans to invest £35 million over five years to develop cooperation with the Norwegian Armed Forces, local industry and NATO allies.

UK Commando Force units and Arondite will provide Norwegian units with access to the platform for joint trials during future deployments. This will take place as part of the Northern Navies Initiative, announced within the JEF framework.

UK Commando Force will also receive an additional £100 million in capability investment under the UK Defence Investment Plan. The funds are intended to develop future capabilities for special maritime and amphibious operations in the High North region.

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