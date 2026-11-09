In Finland, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen said that the fleet of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, may have reached the limit of its peacetime presence in the Baltic Sea. According to him, the security situation in the region remains tense but stable.

Tiilikainen told Sky News, reports Anadolu Agency, that the Russian fleet is monitoring NATO's actions, so the Alliance must remain vigilant and monitor its activity. He suggested that Moscow either sees no immediate need to expand its presence or has already exhausted its peacetime operational capabilities in the Baltic Sea.

NATO patrols

NATO launched the Baltic Sentry mission in January 2025 to strengthen maritime surveillance following a series of suspected acts of sabotage against undersea telecommunications cables and energy infrastructure. As part of the mission, Alliance ships and aircraft monitor the strategic waters, detect and deter potential threats to critical infrastructure.

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According to an unnamed NATO military official, the Alliance usually keeps at least three warships in the Baltic Sea for every Russian military vessel. This ratio is currently estimated at about four to one. Allies have also stepped up interceptions and inspections of vessels suspected of belonging to the so-called shadow fleet: at least 13 such operations are believed to have taken place in Europe this year.

Cable damage and risks

Last week, a Finnish court found the captain of a cargo vessel and another crew member guilty of sabotage over damage to two telecommunications cables between Finland and Estonia in December 2025. According to reports, the captain was a Russian citizen. Tiilikainen noted that no new attacks on Finland's undersea infrastructure have been recorded since that incident.

In his view, NATO's expanded surveillance and patrols have a deterrent effect. He named insufficient crew training and aging tankers as the most urgent risks to the Baltic Sea, as a maritime accident could cause a large-scale environmental catastrophe.

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