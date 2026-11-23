On November 16, France’s Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) delivered the third Dassault Falcon 2000 Albatros maritime surveillance and intervention aircraft to the French Navy. The aircraft is intended for Flotilla 24F at the Lann-Bihoué naval air base in Brittany. The delivery completed the planned handover of three such aircraft in 2026, AeroTime reports.

Deliveries through 2031

The first two Albatros aircraft arrived at Lann-Bihoué on July 27 and 31, 2026. The DGA said it would subsequently deliver two aircraft to the navy per year. France has ordered 12 aircraft in total: seven in December 2020 and another five in September 2025. At this delivery rate, the fleet is expected to be completed in 2031.

Replacement of aging aircraft

The Albatros is a military version of the Dassault Falcon 2000LXS business jet, acquired under the AVSIMAR maritime surveillance and intervention aircraft program. The new aircraft are to replace eight Falcon 50M aircraft based in Brittany, as well as five Falcon 200 Gardian aircraft stationed in the Pacific Ocean. According to the DGA, the retirement of both types began in 2025.

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The aircraft is intended for maritime surveillance, search-and-rescue operations, and other missions at sea. According to the DGA, its operational range is 10–30% greater than that of the aircraft it replaces. The Albatros is equipped with a Thales SearchMaster X-band active electronically scanned array radar and a Safran EuroFLIR 410 electro-optical turret, integrated through a Naval Group mission system.

Operational readiness not confirmed

Following the July deliveries, the CEPA/10S unit began military evaluations of the aircraft at Lann-Bihoué ahead of their planned entry into service. The DGA planned to achieve initial operational capability for the Albatros by the end of 2026, but in its latest statement the agency did not say whether this status had been reached.

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