China has more than 400 combat ships and submarines, which is approximately 35% more than the U.S. fleet by number of units. This was reported by NDTV World, citing official U.S. data reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

According to estimates, about 100 Chinese naval vessels operate daily on key Asian sea routes. They operate in the South China Sea, near Taiwan, east of the Philippines, off Japan’s southern coast, as well as in the western Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

Presence near Taiwan and in the South China Sea

Officials tracking the movements of Chinese ships say that about six PLA Navy ships are near Taiwan at any given time. During military exercises, their number increases significantly. China’s presence in the South China Sea is about three times larger; in this region, Beijing has territorial disputes with the Philippines and Vietnam.

China operates three aircraft carriers and is building a fourth. Western experts believe that the next aircraft carrier may have a nuclear propulsion system. At the same time, the PLA Navy still trails the U.S. Navy in total tonnage, as American ships are larger on average.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shipbuilding in Shanghai

According to U.S. data, since 2020 China has added 71 large ships or submarines to its fleet, including 19 last year. Much of the production is concentrated on Changxing Island near Shanghai.

Satellite images in May showed the construction or repair of two amphibious ships, two cruisers, three destroyers, two frigates, and several smaller vessels at two neighboring shipyards. At one of the shipyards, construction began in 2023 on the 40,000-ton amphibious ship Sichuan, which is described as a drone carrier.

In June, a submarine of a new class appeared at the Jiangnan shipyard on Changxing, which is estimated to possibly have a nuclear propulsion system. U.S. officials expect that by 2040 Chinese submarines will regularly operate in the Indian Ocean and near the Arctic, and could potentially reach the Atlantic as well.

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