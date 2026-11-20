The US Navy may begin integrating Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) unmanned aerial vehicles with carrier-based F-35C fighters even before the next-generation F/A-XX fighter enters service. William Toti, who is currently performing the duties of US Navy under secretary, said this during a Senate hearing, The War Zone reports.

According to Toti, the CCA and F/A-XX programs are independent. He believes the Navy can begin integrating the necessary systems before F/A-XX deliveries begin. At the same time, the official called the new carrier-based fighter a critically important capability for US carrier forces and noted that CCA control capabilities will likely be built into it from the outset.

Drones for carrier air wings

CCAs are intended to supplement carrier air wings with low-cost unmanned platforms whose use allows for losses in combat. Toti acknowledged that the Navy is lagging behind the US Air Force and Marine Corps in developing such systems, but called their integration into air wings critically important.

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In September 2025, the US Navy engaged Anduril, Boeing, General Atomics, and Northrop Grumman to develop conceptual designs for future carrier-based CCAs. Lockheed Martin is also working on the basic architecture for controlling such drones. The Navy's first fixed-wing carrier-based unmanned aircraft is expected to be the MQ-25 Stingray, an aircraft designed for aerial refueling.

F/A-XX program

In September, Boeing defeated Northrop Grumman in the competition to develop the F/A-XX. The company is also the prime contractor for the F-47 program, a sixth-generation fighter for the US Air Force. The Pentagon had previously planned to suspend the F/A-XX indefinitely over concerns about competition for resources with the F-47, but Congress intervened to keep the program going.

The Navy hopes to see the F/A-XX flying from aircraft carrier decks in the early 2030s. The exact timeline for bringing the first CCAs into service has not yet been determined, but Toti said these drones could enter carrier air wings before the new fighter.

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