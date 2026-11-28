The US Navy has signed an agreement with Raytheon that allows its concept for a nuclear sea-launched cruise missile to move to the target development phase. Raytheon is one of several defense companies working on competing projects, the South China Morning Post reports.

The SLCM-N missile is planned to be deployed on US attack submarines. The United States previously deployed nuclear Tomahawk cruise missiles on attack submarines and surface ships, but withdrew them in the early 1990s and officially ended the program in 2013.

A nuclear deterrence option

US submarine force commander Vice Admiral Richard Seif said this month that work on the SLCM-N is continuing. In a report to Congress, US Strategic Command stated that the missile is intended to provide an option for using low-yield nuclear weapons in regional conflicts, as well as increase the range, flexibility and survivability of US forces.

According to written responses by former head of the US Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, the missile is intended to expand capabilities for responding to an adversary’s limited use of nuclear weapons and to strategic non-nuclear attacks. Republican Senator Jim Banks said during congressional hearings last year that the SLCM-N is intended to deter China.

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The Pentagon estimated that China’s nuclear arsenal could grow from more than 600 warheads in 2024 to more than 1,000 by 2030. At the same time, the Federation of American Scientists stated in a July assessment that China, based on available information, does not have nuclear cruise missiles in its active arsenal, although its strategic submarines are equipped with nuclear ballistic missiles.

Timelines and risks

According to the US Government Accountability Office, lawmakers from both parties preserved the program despite an attempt by the Joe Biden administration to cancel it. The missile is expected to reach initial operational capability in September 2034. The first Donald Trump administration first proposed a new sea-launched nuclear cruise missile in 2018.

Tong Zhao, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, believes that the SLCM-N could be deployed covertly, reach targets faster than nuclear air bombs, and potentially penetrate adversary defenses more effectively. At the same time, Misato Matsuoka, an associate professor at Teikyo University, warned that the difficulty of distinguishing launches of conventional and nuclear missiles from submarines could increase the risk of miscalculation during a military crisis.

Against the backdrop of the US program, Japan is considering formalizing an emergency exception to its ban on US ships carrying nuclear weapons entering its ports. Beijing has not yet commented on the Raytheon agreement, but previously criticized a possible easing of Japanese restrictions.

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