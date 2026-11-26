In the United States, the Navy has exercised a $1.13 billion contract option for Northrop Grumman to develop and deliver three additional E-130J Phoenix II test aircraft. This will raise to six the number of aircraft contracted for the creation of the future U.S. airborne nuclear communications platform, AeroTime reports.

According to the Pentagon’s contract announcement of November 25, 2026, the agreement provides for the design, development and delivery of three demonstration test aircraft, as well as an initial stock of spare parts. The work is planned to be completed by January 2030. At the time the contract was awarded, the U.S. Navy allocated $4.18 million from fiscal year 2027 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Six aircraft for testing

The E-130J is being developed on the basis of the stretched C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft. It is to receive Take Charge and Move Out, or TACAMO, mission equipment, including a very low frequency communications system from Collins Aerospace. Northrop Grumman is the program’s prime contractor, while Collins Aerospace and Lockheed Martin are involved as subcontractors.

The U.S. Navy awarded the initial $3.46 billion development contract in December 2024. It covered three engineering aircraft for development, an option for three more test aircraft and up to six aircraft in the initial production batch. In March 2026, Northrop Grumman also received a $225.1 million contract modification for E-130J personnel training systems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On October 15, 2026, Lockheed Martin delivered the first C-130J-30 airframe to the U.S. Navy at its facility in Marietta, Georgia. It is subsequently to be transferred to Northrop Grumman for conversion. The largest share of work under the new contract will be carried out in Melbourne, Florida — 35%; Marietta, Georgia — 23%; and Richardson, Texas — 15%.

Equipment integration challenges

Integrating nuclear communications equipment onto the Super Hercules platform proved more difficult than expected. In its annual weapons systems assessment released on July 2, 2026, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that the program’s low-rate initial production decision had been delayed by about a year.

Contractors are working to reduce the weight of existing mission systems in order to fit them onto the C-130J-30. According to the GAO, the program office stated that the E-130J was being developed on schedule, but did not provide documents to support this. The E-130J is intended to take over the TACAMO mission currently performed by 16 U.S. Navy Boeing E-6B Mercury aircraft. Its task is to maintain communications between U.S. leadership and the country’s nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarines, even in the event of a nuclear conflict.

Read us on