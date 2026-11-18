In the United States, acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao told senators that the US fleet reclassified and used in the war with Iran munitions that had previously been deemed unserviceable. Defense News reports.

Cao made the statement on November 17 during a hearing of the US Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination for the position of Secretary of the Navy. According to him, many of the munitions used during Operation Epic Fury were able to be recoded before use.

Status of the munitions

The official called the munitions “expired” and mentioned the Echo and Foxtrot codes. At the same time, according to a US Defense Logistics Agency manual, these codes designate materiel considered unserviceable but capable of being restored. The Echo code means limited work is required for restoration, while Foxtrot means repair and overhaul are necessary.

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Cao did not specify what procedure the munitions underwent before reclassification or what status they received afterward. The US Navy did not respond to the publication’s inquiry about whether the use of such munitions in the war with Iran is continuing.

Missile stocks and production

The issue of stockpiles arose after the extensive use of Tomahawk cruise missiles at the beginning of Operation Epic Fury and during the war with Iran. In March, The Washington Post reported that the US military had used at least 850 Tomahawks during the first month of the operation. At the time, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that US stocks of such missiles stood at about 3,000.

In April, the Pentagon asked Congress for $3 billion to replenish Tomahawk stocks as part of its budget request for fiscal year 2027. In August, the US military signed a seven-year, $22.9 billion contract with Raytheon that is expected to enable an increase in Tomahawk production to more than 1,000 missiles per year. Cao also said that the US Department of Defense and partners are working toward producing 60 missiles per month, compared with 125 missiles per year when he served.

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