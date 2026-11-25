In the United States, contributions from friends and relatives to children’s Trump Accounts investment accounts have exceeded $1 billion, while the total amount of funds in the program has surpassed $9 billion. The US Department of the Treasury reported this, The Hill writes.

The program was launched this year under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in July 2025. According to the Treasury Department, more than 3 million people have contributed to individual accounts. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said that President Donald Trump made contributions to individual accounts this week. The administration did not disclose their amount or specify who received the funds.

Program terms

The tax-advantaged investment accounts are available to American children born during Trump’s second presidential term — from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028. Such accounts are eligible for a one-time federal government contribution of $1,000.

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The Treasury Department has also introduced the automatic opening of another 60 million accounts for children under 18 who have valid Social Security numbers. At the same time, parents or legal guardians must set up a child’s account before it can receive private contributions.

Limits and charitable commitments

Friends and relatives may collectively contribute up to $5,000 per year, of which up to $2,500 may consist of employer contributions. The program has also received multibillion-dollar charitable commitments.

In particular, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to provide $250 each to children living in ZIP code areas with a median household income of no more than $150,000. Trump has described the program as a way to expand young Americans’ participation in the stock market.

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