Indonesia’s domestic consumption of palm oil in 2024 was linked to two-thirds of the overall deforestation linkage indicator in the product’s supply chains. According to the Trase research initiative, the domestic market accounted for 629,000 hectares of this indicator — nine times more than exports to India, the largest foreign buyer of Indonesian palm oil. Mongabay reports.

In 2024, the domestic market consumed more than half of the palm oil produced in the country, a record level. One factor behind the growing demand is biodiesel production. According to Trase calculations, every 1,000 tonnes of crude palm oil consumed domestically were associated with 25 hectares of the deforestation linkage indicator.

How the indicator was determined

Trase defines it as the degree to which buyers, traders or importing countries are linked to deforestation through the commodities they purchase. Researchers combine satellite data on deforestation with maps of commodity production and then allocate the relevant area among buyers based on the volumes they purchase in a particular region.

This does not mean that a specific buyer directly caused deforestation. The data track supplies to broader production regions rather than individual plantations. The estimate of 629,000 hectares also reflects a historical attribution period of 10 years, rather than the area of forests cleared in 2024 alone.

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Supply-chain transparency and biofuels

According to Trase, domestic supply chains are less covered by corporate commitments to prevent deforestation, peatland drainage and exploitation than export markets. In the EU, 88% of palm oil was covered by NDPE commitments, while another 1% was covered only by zero-deforestation commitments. Overall, such corporate commitments covered nearly 93% of tracked Indonesian palm oil exports in 2024.

Trase representative Adelina Chandra said that as domestic demand grows, the country needs better reporting by domestic buyers and open data on supply sources. Dedi, a representative of Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture, also stressed the need for more accurate plantation mapping and supply tracking.

Overall, deforestation for oil palm in Indonesia in 2024 remained at a historic low of 32,000 hectares, according to Trase. At the same time, in the Papua region, the area cleared for oil palm in 2025 more than doubled, from 3,600 to 7,300 hectares.

Environmental organizations warn that expanding biofuel production could increase pressure on forests, peatlands and Indigenous communities’ territories. In July 2026, Indonesia began implementing a requirement for biodiesel to account for 50% of diesel fuel. The organization Madani Berkelanjutan believes that growing demand should primarily be met by increasing productivity and renewing existing plantations, including about 7 million hectares of old plantings.

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