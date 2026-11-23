Waters off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria have been included in the Black Sea High Risk Area — a high-risk zone for seafarers in the Black Sea. The decision was made on November 18 by the International Bargaining Forum (IBF), which negotiates seafarers’ working conditions in maritime transport, Romania Insider reports.

Expansion of the risk zone

With this decision, the designated risk zone in the Black Sea was expanded westward and southwestward, to the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria.

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Additional rights for crews

As the publication notes, citing Adevarulfinanciar.ro, the decision grants additional contractual rights to crew members covered by IBF agreements. These include an allowance equal to 100% of the basic salary, double compensation in the event of death or disability, and the right to refuse transit.

The article clarifies that these rights apply to crews covered by IBF agreements. The forum is an international body that coordinates seafarers’ working conditions in maritime transport.

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