The New Taipei District Court in Taiwan sentenced taxi driver Lin Yuchun to 13 years in prison for leaving a passenger on Provincial Highway No. 64. The passenger, whom the driver pulled from the car between traffic lanes, was later struck by four vehicles and died.

As Taipei Times reports, the decision was made by a panel of professional and citizen judges after hearings that lasted from Monday to Thursday.

Incident on the provincial highway

The incident occurred on January 25 at about 2 a.m. Lin picked up a passenger surnamed Wen in Taipei’s Wenshan District through the Bolt platform and was to take him to Banqiao District in New Taipei.

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While traveling on Provincial Highway No. 64 in Zhonghe District, the driver stopped between traffic lanes. According to the court, he pulled Wen, who had lost consciousness in the back seat, out of the vehicle and then drove away. The court did not specify why the passenger lost consciousness. Local media had previously reported that the man was intoxicated.

The court’s position

The court statement said that Lin initially informed police about a passenger who had lost consciousness on the road, but did not say that he himself had been transporting the man. After learning of Wen’s death, the driver went to a police station, but repeatedly claimed that the passenger had allegedly exited the taxi on his own.

The court ruled that the driver could not seek a reduced sentence for voluntarily surrendering, as he concealed his involvement and made false statements. The panel also took into account that he had not reached a settlement with the deceased’s family and had not shown sincere remorse during the proceedings. At the same time, the court considered Lin’s lack of prior convictions, finding the family’s request for life imprisonment excessive and the 11-year term proposed by prosecutors too lenient. The verdict may be appealed.

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