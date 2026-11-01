A pedestrian has died and another pedestrian has sustained serious injuries in a road crash in an Adelaide suburb, Australia. Police have charged a 19-year-old driver who was not injured in the crash, ABC News reports.

Crash at an intersection

The crash occurred on Sunday after 10:00 at the intersection of Waterloo Corner Road and Whites Road in Salisbury North, in northern Adelaide. According to South Australia Police, a car collided with a traffic light pole and two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene. The other victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The intersection was closed after the incident, while major crash investigators worked at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charges against the driver

The driver was arrested at 11:20. He was charged with causing death and serious harm by dangerous driving. The man was released on bail and is due to appear before the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on December 14.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended until further notice. Police urged witnesses to the crash and motorists whose dashcams may have recorded the incident to contact law enforcement. The deceased pedestrian became the 90th person to die on South Australian roads since the beginning of the year.

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