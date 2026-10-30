In Nairobi, an electric motorcycle rider named Violet took a break from work in October due to her seventh-month pregnancy and handed the vehicle over to her younger brother. She expects the electric motorcycle to continue generating income for the family, Nation Kenya reports.

Violet has worked in the transport sector for more than 15 years and switched to motorcycle transport in 2016. She mainly delivers parcels, receiving orders through apps that connect riders with customers. According to her, this work pays better than transporting passengers and makes it possible to earn more in less time.

Charging costs

Previously, the rider spent about Sh1,800 a day on fuel for a motorcycle with an internal combustion engine. Another model that required battery swapping cost about Sh600 per day.

Her current electric motorcycle, she said, can travel about 100 kilometres on a single charge and is charged at home. Violet said she spends less than Sh50 a day on electricity: Sh1,000 worth of tokens can last up to four weeks with daily charging for one to one and a half hours.

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She also said that the automatic electric motorcycle is less tiring to operate: in traffic jams, there is no need to constantly change gears and use the clutch. Home charging, she said, provides more opportunities to combine work with caring for her son and household chores.

Share of women among riders

According to a 2024 report by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Africa E-Mobility Alliance, women account for between 23% and 38% of employees at electric mobility companies that provided staffing data. At the same time, women make up less than 5% of riders. In the broader boda boda motorcycle taxi sector, where more than 99% of riders are men, women account for about 2.6%.

From 2023 to mid-2026, about 64,840 electric motorcycles were registered in Kenya. The Xolani Women of Hope organisation helps women from low-income communities obtain such vehicles: partners cover the down payment, while women riders pay the cost in instalments. According to the organisation's founder, Dorcas Nyamanyi, an electric motorcycle can cost more than Sh400,000, which is the main obstacle for many women.

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