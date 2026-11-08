In the Turkish city of İzmir, İlbank Ankara, for which Polish volleyball player Malwina Smażek plays, lost to Aras Kargo 0:3. Smażek was her team's top scorer with 19 points, Interia Sport reports.

Three sets in favor of Aras Kargo

The home team won the match in three sets — 25:22, 25:22, 25:18. In the first set, Aras Kargo quickly took a 5:1 lead, but İlbank leveled the score at 10:10. However, the end of the set belonged to the İzmir team.

In the second set, the volleyball players from Ankara led 8:4, but after the score reached 14:14, Aras Kargo seized the initiative and again won 25:22. In the third set, the contest remained even until 11:11, after which the home team gradually increased its lead and finished the set 25:18.

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Smażek's 19 points

Smażek matched the number of points scored by McKenzie May and Marta Antuli, who represented Aras Kargo. For İlbank, this defeat was its third in a row in the championship. Since the start of the season, the Ankara team has two wins and is in the lower part of the standings.

In another Sunday match in the Turkish league, between Kuzeyboru SK and Zeren Spor, Polish volleyball players Julia Szczurowska and Martyna Czyrniańska also scored 19 points each.

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