Volkswagen plans to export around 300,000 vehicles per year from China by 2030. Mexico, countries in South America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia are expected to become the main destinations for deliveries, Electrek reports.

China as an export hub

The publication notes that Chinese-made vehicles will initially not be supplied to dealers in the United States. Volkswagen views China as a lower-cost manufacturing base for exports to other markets. The budget Jetta VA3 sedans are among the models that could be shipped abroad.

During the presentation of third-quarter results, Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz, according to Electrek, called the target of 300,000 vehicles per year conservative. According to him, overseas deliveries could partly offset the automaker’s weakening position in the Chinese market.

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Declining sales in China

Volkswagen’s joint ventures in China sold 1.2 million new vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, 35% less than in the same period of the previous year. Their financial performance also deteriorated: approximately $815 million in profit in the previous year was replaced by a loss of more than $120 million.

Volkswagen Group sales chief Martin Sander said that the sharp decline in China’s overall market is a challenge for the entire industry. At the same time, he said that new electric vehicles developed locally are beginning to affect the situation. The company is also considering using Chinese Xpeng’s technology platform for up to 75% of key models in its European lineup.

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