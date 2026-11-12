Volkswagen has begun series production of the electric ID. Tiguan crossover at a plant in Germany. In 2027, the new model is expected to replace the ID.4 and ID.5 in the brand's electric lineup, Electrek reports.

The new electric vehicle was given the Tiguan name, one of Volkswagen's most successful worldwide. After the model's presentation, Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer said that the Tiguan is the brand's best-selling model globally, while the ID.4 and ID.5 are among its most successful electric vehicles.

New design and physical buttons

The ID. Tiguan was created in line with the Pure Positive design language. Volkswagen completely redesigned the crossover's exterior, bringing it closer to the gasoline-powered Tiguan with more traditional, boxier SUV proportions. Unlike the ID.4, the new model has a wide front end and conventional door handles instead of concealed ones.

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The interior features a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch central display. A 12-inch screen for the front passenger will be available for an additional charge. The manufacturer also added physical buttons below the central display and on the steering wheel to control the climate system and other vehicle functions.

Batteries and range

The electric ID. Tiguan will be offered with two battery options and three power levels. The base rear-wheel-drive version will have a 140 kW, or 190 hp, motor and a 58 kWh battery. The other two versions will receive a 77 kWh battery: the rear-wheel-drive version will have 210 kW, or 286 hp, while the all-wheel-drive 4MOTION version will have 220 kW, or 299 hp.

Depending on the trim, WLTP range will be up to 607 km. Volkswagen has opened orders for the ID. Tiguan in Germany and several other European countries, with prices starting at €42,695. The crossover is available in Trend, Life, and Style trims. After its European launch in early 2027, the model is also planned to be sold in North America as a replacement for the ID.4.

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