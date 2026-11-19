In Portugal, Volkswagen has already assembled the first pre-production vehicles of its future affordable electric hatchback and has also filed an application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office to register the ID. UP name. The application is dated October 22, 2026. The model is referred to as the ID.1 in the article, Motor1 reports.

Filing a trademark application indicates an intention to protect the name, but does not confirm that ID. UP will be used for the production car. The UP designation refers to the Volkswagen Up city car with an internal combustion engine.

Pre-production vehicles in Palmela

Pre-production assembly is taking place at the Autoeuropa plant in Palmela, Portugal. Volkswagen uses these vehicles to test equipment, assembly methods, work operations and the duration of production cycles. According to Volkswagen Group data cited by Electrek, the plant has met its planned targets at this testing stage.

Series production of the electric car is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. The new model is expected to share a production line with the T-Roc crossover. The plant already operates in three shifts and can produce up to 1,000 vehicles per day. In 2025, the facility assembled 240,400 cars, its second-best result in its history.

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Price and preliminary specifications

Volkswagen plans to price the model below €20,000. The group's management links the possibility of reaching this level to the efficiency of the Palmela plant. The company expects to compete with the Dacia Spring and Citroën ë-C3.

Preliminary benchmarks based on the ID. EVERY1 concept include a length of about 3,880 mm, a 37 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, a 70 kW electric motor, a range of at least 250 km and a 305-liter trunk. Volkswagen has not yet confirmed the final specifications of the production model, including usable battery capacity and charging power.

The future electric car is also expected to become the first production model of Volkswagen Group with an electronic and software architecture that the group is jointly developing with Rivian. It provides for fewer control units and supports over-the-air updates of vehicle functions.

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