Volkswagen has released teaser images of a camouflaged prototype of the new T-Roc R, the sporty version of the compact crossover. The photos show a redesigned rear bumper, four exhaust tips, and wheels that appear larger and wider than those on the standard T-Roc. Motor1 reports.

Noticeable design changes

The prototype features more aggressive bodywork with more pronounced lines compared with the previous T-Roc R. Two separate pairs of exhaust tips are positioned in the lower part of the rear bumper. According to the publication, 19-inch wheels were also spotted on the test vehicle.

The new Volkswagen T-Roc appeared in European dealerships at the end of 2025. The model is built on the MQB evo platform, which is also used by the updated Golf. This shared architecture gives reason to expect the arrival of a performance R version.

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Possible engine from the Golf R

Volkswagen has not yet disclosed the T-Roc R's technical specifications, price, or sales plans for individual markets. However, specialist publications suggest that the crossover may receive the powertrain from the current Golf R: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and output of around 328 hp with 310 lb-ft of torque.

If this option is confirmed, the new T-Roc R will be more powerful than its predecessor, which had approximately 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The possible use of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system is also being discussed, although Volkswagen has not confirmed this.

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