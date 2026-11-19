In Germany, Volkswagen has opened pre-orders for the new T-Roc R crossover with 329 hp. It is the brand’s most powerful SUV currently sold in Europe. The second-generation T-Roc R became the first R-line model with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The model’s starting price in Germany is €59,995, Motor1 reports.

Electric compressor and turbocharger

The T-Roc R received an updated 2.0-liter EA888 turbo engine in the evo5 version. It develops 329 hp and 420 Nm of torque, with maximum torque available from 1,900 rpm.

The powertrain combines an electric compressor and a variable-geometry turbocharger. The electric compressor provides boost at low revs until the exhaust-driven turbocharger begins operating more efficiently. The 48-volt system also includes a belt starter-generator that recuperates energy during braking and deceleration. The recovered electricity can power the compressor and allow the engine to temporarily switch off while coasting.

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All-wheel drive and track modes

Power is sent to all wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automated transmission. The 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system features an R-Performance torque splitter that can independently distribute traction between the rear wheels.

The crossover accelerates to 100 km/h in five seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Standard equipment includes DCC adaptive suspension, progressive steering and an 18-inch braking system.

Race, Special for the Nürburgring, and Drift modes are available for the model. In Drift mode, the system can send more power to the outside rear wheel, helping the vehicle slide through corners on closed tracks. The crossover also comes standard with 19-inch wheels, four exhaust pipes and blue brake calipers. Optional equipment includes 20-inch forged wheels and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust.

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