German automotive group Volkswagen has presented proposals for upcoming collective bargaining talks that envisage no wage increases in 2027 and 2028, the abolition of some special payments and more flexible working-time rules. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Changes to the 35-hour week

Volkswagen's current collectively agreed standard working time is 35 hours per week. The company wants to adjust it in the future depending on production workload. If working hours increase, no additional payment is envisaged; if hours are reduced, pay is to decrease proportionately. The group did not specify a concrete number of working hours.

Volkswagen also proposes abolishing special payments, including the collectively agreed additional remuneration and collective pay supplement. Kerstin Scholz, the company's co-chief negotiator, said the group was not questioning the current rules lightly, but conditions had deteriorated significantly. According to her, Volkswagen must change its business structure faster and adjust costs.

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Union position and cuts

Negotiations on the in-house collective agreement are set to begin next Tuesday in Emden. The IG Metall union is demanding a 5% wage increase, while Volkswagen plans to discuss cutting another 12,000 jobs by 2030 and reducing costs.

At the end of September, the group terminated most collective agreements. As a result, the 35-hour working week, bonuses and special payments were called into question. IG Metall called the company's proposals a “catalogue of horrors.” Volkswagen Works Council chair Daniela Cavallo threatened a strike starting in January.

Volkswagen is under pressure due to US tariffs on cars, problems at its subsidiaries Audi and Porsche, as well as a difficult situation in the Chinese market. With annual revenue of more than €300 billion, the group expects profitability of no more than 1% this year.

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