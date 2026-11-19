Volkswagen plans to open orders in the United Kingdom for the electric ID. Buzz Beach camper at the end of November. The electric minivan variant was designed for camping, long trips and overnight stays in the vehicle. It will be available in five-, six- and seven-seat configurations, Electrek reports.

Sleeping space and climate control

The ID. Buzz Beach has a removable bed base and a foldable mattress, on which, according to Volkswagen, two people can sleep comfortably. The mattress measures 2.0 by 1.2 metres. In the five-seat version, the bed frame folds away in the luggage compartment, while in the six- and seven-seat variants it is stored vertically behind the third row of seats.

For overnight stays, Volkswagen added an Overnight mode. It uses charge from the traction battery to run the climate control system continuously and independently for up to 48 hours. The mode can be activated through the central touchscreen. The cabin also has blackout curtains and ventilation grilles on the front side windows.

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Power for camping

The camper supports a vehicle-to-load function, which makes it possible to power external electrical devices from the vehicle's battery. A 230 V socket adapter is included as standard: it can be used to power an electric bicycle, charge a smartphone or operate camping equipment. A camping connector will also be available separately.

The cabin also includes a concealed foldable set with a table and chairs, which can be stored without sacrificing interior space. The price of the ID. Buzz Beach in the United Kingdom will start at £53,955 excluding VAT. Including VAT and OTR costs, the starting price will be £65,837.

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