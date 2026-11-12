Volkswagen earned an average of €12 on each car sold, according to a study by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM), Der Spiegel reports. CAM primarily attributes this figure to special expenses that reached €8.7 billion.

The adjusted margin was 3.8%

CAM noted that the nearly zero margin creates an overly negative impression of Volkswagen's current business, as the result was significantly affected by additional charges. At the same time, the group's adjusted margin was 3.8%.

The study's authors believe that this level indicates Volkswagen needs to further improve its cost structure and profitability in order to remain competitive in the long term.

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Automakers' profits are declining

Over nine months, the average profitability of automakers was 3.6%, compared with 4% a year earlier. Two-thirds of companies made less profit than last year.

CAM Director Stefan Bratzel said that the decline in profit, which is almost six times faster than the decrease in revenue, is an alarming signal for the automotive industry. According to him, the industry's transformation should be more focused on profitable innovations and more efficient structures.

On average, automakers earned €1,363 per vehicle sold, compared with €1,409 a year earlier. Mercedes increased this figure by 31% to €4,198, while BMW earned €3,059 per car, about a third less than last year. Stellantis' profit was €250 per vehicle, while Geely, SAIC, and Great Wall earned about €700.

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