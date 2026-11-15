Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, at the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, proposed expanding the joint Singapore-Indonesia task force investigating companies linked to fires and haze to all member states of the association. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Wong spoke on November 15 during a session of the 49th ASEAN Summit in the Philippine capital. Singapore and Indonesia announced the task force in October. Its goal is to improve coordination and information-sharing in order to hold those involved in the fires accountable.

Sharing evidence between countries

According to the Singaporean prime minister, this mechanism should not remain bilateral. He proposed creating a platform for all ASEAN member states where countries could more quickly exchange information and evidence concerning the companies responsible.

Wong stressed that fires can occur in any ASEAN country and that companies must understand the unacceptability of clearing forests by setting fires. He noted that ASEAN already has relevant mechanisms, including the Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution, which, in his view, should be strengthened. Countries in the region need not only to extinguish fires but also to prevent them from recurring.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Singapore’s prime minister noted the actions of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to establish the causes of the fires and hold offending companies accountable. According to Wong, Singapore is also examining companies registered in the country that may be responsible for fires or linked to enterprises that do not follow proper forest-clearing practices. Earlier this month, Singapore amended its law on transboundary haze pollution to strengthen measures against such companies.

Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar

At the summit, Wong also called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint amid border tensions. He urged the sides to prevent escalation and resolve differences through dialogue, including through existing bilateral mechanisms. Singapore will chair the ASEAN Observer Group next year and, according to the prime minister, will support this process.

Regarding Myanmar, Wong said that to restore full political participation in ASEAN, the country must demonstrate concrete progress in implementing the Five-Point Consensus. Among the necessary steps, he named humanitarian aid, dialogue with stakeholders and an end to violence.

Read us on