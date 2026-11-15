In the Democratic Republic of Congo, seven out of ten children under the age of five with confirmed Ebola have died during the current outbreak. According to Anadolu Agency, the World Health Organization stated this.

Children account for a significant share of cases and deaths

Since the outbreak began in May, more than 11,000 Ebola cases and 5,400 deaths have been officially recorded. Children account for more than a quarter of confirmed infections and one-third of deaths, the WHO reported.

The outbreak has affected eight provinces of the country: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South Ubangi, and North Ubangi.

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Hundreds of new cases are recorded every week

The WHO noted that the outbreak continues to spread, including due to conflict, population displacement, and humanitarian needs. Although transmission has been slowed in the initial epicentres, between 400 and 500 new cases are recorded every week.

Two-thirds of confirmed deaths occurred in communities, which, according to the WHO, indicates that infections are being detected too late. There is currently no approved vaccine against the Bundibugyo virus strain, the outbreak of which was declared in Congo in mid-May.

Risk of spread beyond the country

The current outbreak has also affected Uganda, Kenya, and Nigeria. The WHO said that recent imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria indicate a continued risk of the infection spreading across national borders.

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