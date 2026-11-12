The World Health Organization said that armed conflict is one of the main obstacles to containing the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since the outbreak was declared on May 15, the country has confirmed 11,114 cases of the disease and 5,433 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 48%.

As Health Policy Watch reports, last week, following a rebel attack on the town of Kantin-Aloya in North Kivu province, three Ebola patients and 1,000 contacts fled. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the attack a serious blow to anti-epidemic measures.

Sixty-six people were killed in the attack, including three health workers, and three medical facilities were burned down. Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group for the attack. Meanwhile, the Front for the Reform of the Nation (FRN), previously known as M23, launched a new offensive in South Kivu province, causing further population displacement.

Risks caused by population displacement

Roselyn Belizaire, WHO Africa's head of health emergencies, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. She stressed that medical and humanitarian workers must be able to safely reach affected communities, while patients must be able to seek help without fear.

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According to her, violence causes population displacement and increases the risk of further Ebola spread, including along major transport routes such as the Congo River. The International Organization for Migration reported that it identified 71 people with Ebola during checks on informal movement routes that are not controlled by the authorities.

Problems with surveillance and funding

In Tshopo province, IOM specialists identified 19 important river locations where additional epidemiological surveillance points may be needed. The organization also reported a shortfall of nearly $60 million for a comprehensive outbreak response, including medical screening and support at displacement sites and on informal transit routes.

Doctors Without Borders warned that the outbreak had spiraled out of control and that the epidemiological surveillance system was operating with serious disruptions. According to its data, over the past month, nearly two-thirds of reported Ebola-related deaths occurred in communities rather than treatment centers. WHO Assistant Director-General Chikwe Ihekweazu also said that about 60% of deaths are recorded in communities, including in private and traditional medical facilities.

Doctors Without Borders President Javid Abdelmoneim noted that in Ituri province, the epicenter of the outbreak, only 9% of Ebola patients treated by the organization had been identified by the surveillance system as contacts.

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