The World Health Organization has published its first dedicated guidelines on insulin use for adults with type 1 diabetes. The document covers various healthcare settings, including humanitarian and emergency situations, where supply disruptions and insulin storage problems can jeopardize treatment. This was reported by Health Policy Watch.

WHO emphasized that people with type 1 diabetes require daily lifelong insulin administration. In low- and middle-income countries, access to the medicine, glucose monitoring tools and trained healthcare workers is often limited, including due to high out-of-pocket costs for patients and weak healthcare systems.

Main recommendation

Of its 14 recommendations, WHO identified one as strong: adults with type 1 diabetes should use intensive insulin therapy. This regimen usually involves three or more injections per day — basal insulin to maintain glucose levels and bolus doses at mealtimes. Doses are recommended to be adjusted according to glucose readings, carbohydrate intake and physical activity.

The organization also advises regular monitoring of glucose levels. This may involve glycated hemoglobin HbA1c testing, finger-prick blood measurements or continuous monitoring systems with a sensor on the skin. If blood testing is unavailable, urine glucose testing is permitted. For most adults, the target HbA1c level is stated as no higher than 7%, and testing is proposed at intervals of up to three months.

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Treatment during crises

The guidelines pay particular attention to humanitarian crises, when conflicts, population displacement or the destruction of healthcare infrastructure disrupt access to insulin and medical care. WHO advises using intensive therapy in such settings where possible, but acknowledges that this is not always feasible because of supply disruptions. Healthcare workers should prepare plans for temporarily switching patients to simpler insulin therapy regimens.

WHO notes that human insulin may be prioritized in places where it is more affordable, although insulin analogues may also be used. The organization also conditionally recommends considering pen injectors instead of conventional syringes, while recognizing that the evidence base for this has very low certainty and that syringes remain an effective option where pens are unavailable.

According to WHO estimates, around 9.5 million people worldwide were living with type 1 diabetes in 2025, and more than 500,000 new cases were diagnosed during the year. Up to half of people with the disease are diagnosed in adulthood.

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